Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.67. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.