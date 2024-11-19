ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 323.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

