Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Acquires $37,800.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,125. This trade represents a 47.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
