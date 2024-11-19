Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Acquires $37,800.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,125. This trade represents a 47.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

