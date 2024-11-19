Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Marco Albanesi Purchases 200 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Albanesi bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,228.40. This trade represents a 625.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.27. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

