Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.0 %

Haynes International stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $779.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

