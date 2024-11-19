Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Haynes International stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $779.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
