Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $205.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

