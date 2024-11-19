iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

