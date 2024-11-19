Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 59,646 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,646 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

