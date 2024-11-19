Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 35.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in AerCap by 33.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of AER stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

