Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is GGV Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GGV Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 13.3% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GGV Capital LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.55. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

