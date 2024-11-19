Quest Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

AM stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

