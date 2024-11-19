Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires 548 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

