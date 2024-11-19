Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,659,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,452,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.