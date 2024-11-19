Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,253.59 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $949.99 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,365.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.51.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

