Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

