AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,085 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NVO opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $460.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

