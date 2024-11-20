Quest Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2,789.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

