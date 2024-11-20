ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.91.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ICON Public from $363.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.72. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $183.38 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

