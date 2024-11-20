Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 8,736 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.