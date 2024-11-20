AMG National Trust Bank Sells 348 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.1% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $499.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

