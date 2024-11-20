Swiss National Bank Has $64.61 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 10.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 5.6 %

MRNA opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

