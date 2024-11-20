Swiss National Bank Buys 15,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,342,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $60,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,170,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,940 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,115,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

