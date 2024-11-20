Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.
IVE stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $162.43 and a one year high of $203.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
