Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.33. 4,321,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,826,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,238 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,627. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

