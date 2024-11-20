Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 585061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 141.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

