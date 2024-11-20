General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $243.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

