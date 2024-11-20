DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.13 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.68). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.64), with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.94. The company has a market cap of £304.85 million, a PE ratio of -6,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($47,934.01). Also, insider Bruce Marsh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($47,208.12). Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

