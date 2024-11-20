Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,272 ($16.14). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,258 ($15.96), with a volume of 469,516 shares trading hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 593.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

