JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.60 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.38). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,740,676 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,420.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.53.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

