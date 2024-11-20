The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.32 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.63). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.50), with a volume of 14,615 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

