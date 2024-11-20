Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 59665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,424 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,001,000 after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
