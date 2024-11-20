Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,879 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCS opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

