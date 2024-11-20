Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $91,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

