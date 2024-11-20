Michael Elbaz Sells 6,777 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 6,777 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $61,602.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,397.46. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airgain Trading Down 0.3 %

Airgain stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 195.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

