Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $641.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

