Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,629 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,782,976. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,177 shares of company stock worth $36,353,666. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

BROS stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

