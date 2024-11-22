iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners OCIO LLC

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

