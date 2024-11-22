Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 44,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 46,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Down 22.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

