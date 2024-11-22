Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Stock Price Up 163.6% – Here’s Why

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 163.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 15,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 27,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

