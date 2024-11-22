Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.97. The stock has a market cap of £8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers Zesty, a patient engagement platform that provides smart appointment management, paperless letters, targeted questionnaires, and patient information; and Attend Anywhere for video consultations.

