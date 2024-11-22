KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

