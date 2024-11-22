Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Shares Down 44.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) fell 44.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.