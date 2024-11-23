Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 79,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Patriot One Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

