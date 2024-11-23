Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $159.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

