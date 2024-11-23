Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.72). 88,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 261,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.58).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 680 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
