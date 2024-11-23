Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.90 ($17.60) and last traded at €16.90 ($17.60). Approximately 31,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.10 ($16.77).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

