Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

