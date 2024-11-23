iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

