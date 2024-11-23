W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07). Approximately 14,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 195,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.14) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance

About W.A.G payment solutions

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

