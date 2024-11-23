RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Senior Officer Jennifer Suess Sells 2,104 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$40,018.08.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$18.92 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

